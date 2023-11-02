Thousands in Gaza need medical aid

WHO says

The World Health Organization welcomed yesterday's first evacuations of wounded patients out of the Gaza Strip, but stressed that thousands of injured civilians and people with chronic illnesses also needed treatment. WHO said that within the Gaza Strip, "thousands of seriously injured civilians" were in need of treatment. More than 1,000 patients need kidney dialysis to stay alive; more than 2,000 patients are on cancer therapy; 45,000 people have cardiovascular diseases; and more than 60,000 have diabetes, WHO's Eastern Mediterranean regional branch said in a statement. "These patients must be able to have sustained access to health care inside Gaza. Hospitals and other health facilities must be protected from bombardment and military use," the UN health agency said. Before October 7, around 100 patients a day needed specialised health treatment outside the Gaza Strip due to the lack of such services within the territory. The WHO maintained its call for urgent, accelerated access for humanitarian aid into and throughout the Gaza Strip, and access for patients to referral services outside Gaza.