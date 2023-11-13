Tanks surround Gaza hospital

Concern grows as Israeli troops lay siege to Al Shifa

Israeli tanks took up positions at the gates of Gaza City's main hospital yesterday, the primary target in their battle to seize control of the northern half of the Gaza Strip, where medics said patients including newborns were dying for lack of fuel.

Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra, who was inside Al Shifa hospital, said 32 patients had died in the past three days, including three newborn babies, as a result of the siege of the hospital and lack of power.

At least 650 patients were still inside, desperate to be evacuated to another medical facility by the Red Cross or some other neutral agency. Israel says the hospital sits atop tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters using patients as shields, which Hamas denies.

"The tanks are in front of the hospital. We are under full blockade. It's a totally civilian area. Only hospital facilities, hospital patients, doctors and other civilians are here. Someone should stop this," a surgeon at the hospital, Dr Ahmed El Mokhallalati, said by telephone.

"They bombed the (water) tanks, they bombed the water wells, they bombed the oxygen pump as well. They bombed everything in the hospital. So we are hardly surviving. We tell everyone, the hospital is no longer a safe place for treating patients. We are harming patients by keeping them here."

There was also fresh concern that the war could spread beyond Gaza, with an upsurge of clashes on Israel's northern border with Lebanon, and the United States launching air strikes on Iran-linked militia targets in neighbouring Syria.

King Abdullah in neighbouring Jordan was quoted yesterday by state media as saying the root cause of the crisis was Israel's denial of Palestinians' "legitimate rights" and that there could be no military solution.

Israel launched its campaign last month after Hamas fighters rampaged through southern Israel killing civilians. Around 1,200 people died and 240 were dragged to Gaza as hostages according to Israel's tally, in the deadliest day in its 75-year history.

Since then thousands of Gazans have been killed and two thirds of the population made homeless by a relentless Israeli military campaign. Israel has ordered the total evacuation of the northern half of Gaza. Gaza medical authorities say more than 11,000 people have been confirmed killed, around 40 percent of them children.

Since Israeli ground forces entered Gaza in late October and quickly surrounded Gaza City, fighting has been concentrated in a tightening circle around Al Shifa, the enclave's biggest hospital.

Gaza health ministry spokesperson Qidra said an Israel tank was now stationed at the hospital gate. Israeli snipers and drones were firing into the hospital, making it impossible for medics and patients to move around.

"We are besieged and are inside a circle of death," he said.

Fighting also took place at a second major hospital in northern Gaza, al-Quds, which has also stopped functioning. The Palestinian Red Crescent said the hospital was surrounded by heavy gunfire, and a convoy sent to evacuate patients and staff had been unable to reach it.

Meanwhile, UN agencies observed a minute's silence yesterday for 101 staff members killed so far in Gaza.

UN agency UNRWA is now housing around 800,000 people in Gaza, or half of those made homeless by the fighting. It yesterday said its emergency fuel depot for the enclave had finally run dry and it would soon be unable to run ambulances, resupply hospitals, provide drinking water or pump sewage.

The conflict has raised fears of a broader conflagration. Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which like Hamas is backed by Iran, has traded missile attacks with Israel.

US and international forces based in northeastern Syria were targeted at least four times in less than 24 hours with drones and rockets, a US military official said on Monday, adding there had been no casualties.