Take united action over Israel’s offensive in Gaza

Erdogan calls on ‘Islamic world’; Israeli tanks conduct a second day of probing attacks across Rafah

Palestinian women mourn relatives killed in Israeli bombardment as they sit by their displacement tent in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday hit out at the United Nations and called on the "Islamic world" to take united action following the latest Israeli strikes on Gaza.

"The UN cannot even protect its own staff. What are you waiting for to act? The spirit of the United Nations is dead in Gaza," Erdogan told lawmakers from his AKP party.

Erdogan's comments came as the UN Security Council met to discuss a deadly Israeli attack on a displacement camp west of Rafah on Tuesday that killed 21 people.

Rafah offensive not a major ground incursion: US

Hamas confronts Israeli forces with anti-tank rockets

Death toll in Gaza rises to 36,171



The Turkish leader also hit out at fellow Muslim-majority countries for failing to take common action over the Israeli strike, reports AFP.

Meanwhile, Israel sent tanks on raids into Rafah yesterday and said its war on Hamas in Gaza would likely continue all year, after Washington said the Rafah assault did not amount to a major ground operation that would trigger a change in US policy.

Israeli tanks advanced to the heart of Rafah for the first time on Tuesday after a night of heavy bombardment, defying an appeal from the International Court of Justice to end its attack on the city, one of the last places of refuge in Gaza.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, reiterated its opposition to a major Israeli ground offensive in Rafah but said on Tuesday it did not believe such an operation was under way.

Unlike tactics used in Israel's ground offensive in the rest of the enclave, Rafah residents said Israeli tanks mounted raids into Tel Al-Sultan in western Rafah and Yibna and near Shaboura in the centre before retreating to positions near the border with Egypt.

The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said they confronted the invading forces with anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs, as well as blowing up previously planted explosive devices, reports Reuters.

The Israeli military said three soldiers had been killed and three others badly wounded in combat in southern Gaza yesterday, without elaborating.

Palestinian health officials said several people were wounded yesterday morning by Israeli fire in the eastern area of Rafah, where they also said some stores of aid were set ablaze.

Residents said constant Israeli bombardment overnight destroyed many homes in the area, from where most people have fled after orders by Israel to evacuate.

Some residents reported seeing what they described as unmanned robotic armoured vehicles opening fire from machine guns in some parts of the city.

The pro-Hamas Shebab news agency, as well as some residents and journalists, reported internet and mobile communications blackouts in some areas of both east and west amid heavy Israeli air and ground bombardment.

In northern Gaza, tanks shelled several Gaza City neighbourhoods, and forces thrust deeper in Jabalia, the largest of the enclave's eight biggest historic refugee camps, with residents saying large residential districts were destroyed by the army. The health ministry said several hospitals in areas where the army is operating had stopped functioning.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 36,171 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of offensive. The toll includes at least 75 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

Around a million Palestinians took shelter in Rafah at the southern end of the Gaza Strip following Israel's offensives. Around that number have now fled Rafah since after Israeli orders to evacuate, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA reported on Tuesday.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said it had evacuated its medical teams from its field hospital in the Al-Mawasi area, a designated civilian evacuation zone.