Southeast Iran: 9 people killed in courthouse attack

22 hurt; 3 gunmen killed during assault; Baloch jihadist group claims responsibility

Nine civilians were killed in a "terrorist attack" on a judiciary building in southeast Iran yesterday, before three gunmen were shot dead, state media reported.

"Unknown gunmen attacked the judiciary centre in Zahedan," the capital of southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province, the judiciary's Mizan Online said.

"Nine people have been killed and 22 injured in this terrorist attack," the report said while adding that the counts are "preliminary" and the toll may rise.

Separately, the official IRNA news agency reported that three of the attackers were killed during the assault, citing the regional headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to Alireza Daliri, deputy police commander of Sistan-Baluchistan province, the attackers attempted to enter the building disguised as visitors.

The assailants threw a grenade into the building, Daliri said, killing several people inside, including a one-year-old baby and the child's mother.

According to Iranian media, Jaish al-Adl (Arabic for "Army of Justice"), a Baloch jihadist group based in Pakistan but also active in Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Located about 1,200 kilometres (745 miles) southeast of the capital Tehran, the restive province shares a long border with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The area has been the scene of recurring clashes between Iranian security forces, including the IRGC, and rebels from the Baluch minority, radical Sunni groups, and drug traffickers.

In one of the deadliest incidents in the region, ten police officers were killed in October in what authorities also described as a "terrorist" attack.