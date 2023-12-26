Six killed in Turkish strikes on Syria

Turkish air strikes killed six civilians in Syria's Kurdish-held northeast yesterday, a war monitor and local media said, as Ankara launched operations in Iraq and Syria following deadly attacks on its soldiers.

On Saturday, Turkey announced a new wave of air strikes in retaliation for two separate attacks on its bases in northern Iraq that killed 12 soldiers, which Ankara blamed on Kurdish militants.

"Six civilians have been killed in separate Turkish air strikes," said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The head of the Britain-based monitor, which has a network of sources inside Syria, said four of the victims were employees of a printing press in the northern city of Qamishli, near the Turkish border.

"A strike on a mill near Qamishli killed a civilian while another was killed in a gas storage facility," he added.

The strikes hit about a dozen targets, all of them facilities run by the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration, the monitor and AFP correspondents in the region said.