Second hostage-prisoner releases expected as Gaza truce holds

Palestinians leaving the north walk through the Salaheddine road in the Zeitoun district on the southern outskirts of Gaza City yesterday, on the second day of a truce between Israel and Hamas. Photo: AFP

Hamas was expected to release a second group of Israelis yesterday under a deal to allow an exchange of 50 hostages for Palestinian prisoners, and Egypt indicated the four-day truce could be extended by one or two days.

An Israeli military spokesman told French TV BFM that, barring last minute changes, 13 Israeli hostages were expected to be freed yesterday, while 39 Palestinian prisoners would be released in return.

Earlier, Egyptian security sources had said they had received the names of 14 Israeli women and children from Hamas and were waiting for more details.

Egypt, which controls the Rafah border crossing through which vital aid has resumed passing into the Gaza Strip under the truce accord, also said it had received "positive signals" from all parties over a possible extension of that deal.

Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), said in a statement Cairo was holding extensive talks with all parties to reach an agreement which would mean "the release of more detainees in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails."

The first exchange took place on Friday.

Hamas fighters freed a total of 24 hostages on Friday - 13 Israelis, 10 Thai farm workers and a Filipino - and Israel later released 39 Palestinian women and teenagers from detention.

Both sides have said hostilities would resume as soon as the truce ends, though US President Joe Biden said there was a real chance of extending the truce.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas after its fighters killed 1,200 people and took about 240 hostages after they broke through security barriers around the Gaza Strip and rampaged through Israeli communities around the blockaded enclave, according to Israel.

Since then, Israel has rained bombs on Gaza, killing about 14,000 people, roughly 40% of them children, Palestinian health authorities say.

For many of the 2.3 million people who live in the tiny Gaza Strip, the pause in the near-constant air and artillery strikes has offered a first chance to safely move around, take stock of the devastation, and seek access to aid imports.

"We hope the truce will continue and be permanent, not just four or five days. People cannot pay the cost of this war," said Ayman Nofal, in a street market in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

Fifty trucks carrying food, water, shelter equipment, and medical supplies, have been deployed to the northern Gaza Strip and to shelters in non-evacuated areas of the Palestinian enclave, Israel said.

This was the first time since the start of the war that a significant amount of aid was deployed to northern Gaza, according to the Israeli Defence Ministry agency that coordinates with the Palestinians.

A UN convoy delivered aid to two shelters for displaced people in northern Gaza for the first time in over a month, the UN humanitarian office said.

"We are happy with the truce, it gave the people the opportunity to breathe a little bit," Palestinian resident Haitham Ahmed said.

Four fuel trucks and four more carrying cooking gas passed through the Rafah crossing into Gaza early yesterday. Palestinians, suffering acute fuel shortages due to Israel's blockade of the enclave, stood in long queues to fill their gas cylinders.

But Mohammed Ghandour who waited five hours to fill his cylindrical metal canister, left empty-handed. "I'm now going home without gas," he said.

Aid groups have also used the temporary truce to evacuate patients and health workers from some northern hospitals that have all but collapsed due to attacks and lack of fuel.