‘Scattered measures’ for Gaza aid not enough

Says UN chief after Israel says it will allow ‘meaningful increase’ in aid

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said yesterday that "scattered measures" for Gaza aid are not enough after Israel told the UN it will allow a "meaningful increase" in aid.

"It's not enough to have scattered measures -- we need a paradigm shift," Guterres told reporters at the UN's New York headquarters.

He had earlier said that in the aftermath of Israel's killing of seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen, the UN "was informed by the Israeli government of its intention to allow a meaningful increase in humanitarian aid distributed in Gaza."

Israel announced yesterday that it would allow "temporary" aid deliveries into famine-threatened northern Gaza, hours after the United States warned of a potential shift in its policy over Israel's offensive in the Palestinian enclave.

Palestinians in northern Gaza have eaten an average of just 245 calories per day -- less than a can of beans -- since January, according to the charity Oxfam.

Charities have accused Israel of blocking aid, but Israel had defended its efforts and blamed shortages on groups' inability to distribute aid once it gets in.

Israel's offensive has killed at least 33,091 people, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, while the United Nations has warned of "catastrophic" hunger.

Six months into the offensive in Gaza, the killing of the group of aid workers by an Israeli air strike summed up both the dire humanitarian crisis and the lack of a clear way out of a conflict that is leaving Israel increasingly isolated.

Israel's military has acknowledged the strike was conducted mistakenly by its forces and apologised for the "unintentional" deaths of the seven, who included citizens of Britain, Australia and Poland, a dual US-Canadian citizen and a Palestinian colleague.

But that has done little to ease growing alarm abroad, where public opinion even in traditionally friendly countries like Britain, Germany or Australia has swung against the Israeli campaign in Gaza.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has so far resisted pressure to change course, insisting that Hamas remains an existential threat to Israel.