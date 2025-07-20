Middle East
Star Online Report
Sun Jul 20, 2025 10:20 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 10:22 AM

Saudi's 'Sleeping Prince' dies after nearly 20 years in coma

Prince Alwaleed bin Khalid bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia passed away yesterday, the Royal Court announced through the Saudi Press Agency.

Known as the "Sleeping Prince", he had been in a coma for nearly 20 years following a traffic accident in 2005 before his passing.

The death was also confirmed by his father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, in a post on X.

Funeral prayers for Prince Alwaleed will be held today after the Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

His father shared his grief on X, saying, "With hearts full of faith in Allah's decree and destiny, and with profound sadness and sorrow, we mourn our beloved son Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away to Allah's mercy today."

