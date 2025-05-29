Saudi frees Iran cleric it detained ahead of hajj: Iran media

Saudi authorities have released a well-known Iranian religious figure they detained ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage to the Muslim holy places, Iranian media reported on Thursday.

"Gholamreza Ghasemian has been released and is on his way to Iran after follow-up by Iranian officials," the ISNA news agency reported.

Iran said it had held consular meetings with the cleric since his arrest on Monday after a video circulated online showing him criticising the Saudi government.

In the footage, Ghasemian, dressed in white pilgrimage robes, accused Saudi leaders of turning the Qibla -– the direction Muslims face in prayer -– into "a place for gambling houses, centres of debauchery, and obscene concerts".

His comments were an allusion to the social reforms implemented in recent years by the kingdom's de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Riyadh did not confirm Ghasemian's arrest but Tehran had expressed concern about the implications for a thaw in relations between the Middle East rivals since a 2023 rapprochement deal brokered by Beijing.

"Iran in no uncertain terms condemns any attempt to harm Muslim unity, particularly in the spiritual atmosphere of the hajj," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X late Tuesday.

"We are determined to not allow anyone to sabotage relations with our brotherly neighbours, including the progressive path of Iran and Saudi Arabia."

Iranian judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir had described the cleric's arrest a "unjustified and unlawful" while adding that his remarks reflected his personal views.