Rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad

The US embassy in Baghdad was attacked with two salvos of rockets yesterday morning but there were no casualties, an embassy spokesperson said.

The attack was believed to have been carried out by Iran-aligned militias in Iraq, the spokesperson said. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

It was the first reported rocket attack against the embassy since an umbrella group of Iran-aligned Shia militias initiated attacks against US forces on military bases in Iraq and neighbouring Syria in mid-October.

The armed groups have linked more than 70 such attacks to Washington's backing of Israel in its devastating assault on Gaza.

"We again call on the Government of Iraq... to protect diplomatic and Coalition partner personnel and facilities," the embassy spokesperson said.