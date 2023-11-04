Regional war a possibility if Gaza carnage goes on

Warns Hezbollah, says US ‘entirely responsible’ for war; dozens killed as strikes hit entrance of Gaza’s largest hospital, ambulance convoy

Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Maghazi, in the central Gaza Strip, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah yesterday warned the United States that if Israel did not stop its assault on Gaza then fighting on the Lebanese front could turn into a wider war.

The warning from Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, came as the death toll in Gaza reached 9,227 including 3,826 children and 2,405 women in a scorched-earth bombing campaign by Israel.

"America is entirely responsible for the ongoing war on Gaza and its people, and Israel is simply a tool of execution," he said in a televised broadcast, accusing Washington of impeding "a ceasefire and the end of the aggression."

Nasrallah warned Israel against attacking Lebanon and said the possibility of "total war is realistic"

He added Hezbollah did not fear the US naval firepower Washington has assembled in the region since the crisis erupted.

Meanwhile, top US diplomat Antony Blinken met Israeli leaders yesterday to call for more to be done to protect Palestinian civilians.

After meeting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blinken said he had discussed the idea of "humanitarian pauses" to secure the release of hostages and to allow aid to be distributed to Gaza's beleaguered population.

And he reiterated Washington's long-standing support for the eventual recognition of a Palestinian state: "Two states for two peoples. Again, that is the only way to ensure lasting security for a Jewish and democratic Israel."

Netanyahu, however, warned that there could be no "temporary truce" in Gaza unless Hamas releases the estimated 241 Israeli and foreign hostages it took during its October 7 attacks.

Both Israel and the United States have previously ruled out a blanket ceasefire.

Israel, meanwhile, began expelling thousands of Palestinian workers back to Gaza, despite ongoing fighting and air strikes that have killed thousands of civilians in the territory.

Israeli forces have urged Gazans to head south from Gaza City towards the southern end of the territory to escape the worst of the fighting, but the Hamas-run health ministry said that 14 fleeing Palestinians, including women and children, had been killed making this journey.

Witnesses said the strike hit Gaza's coastal road, which the Israeli military has previously told civilians to take to travel south.

Another Israeli strike hit entrance to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, the territory's largest hospital, and ambulances carrying wounded to the south, Gaza's health ministry says. Dozens of people are reported killed and wounded.

The health ministry said the ambulances were carrying about 15 to 20 critically wounded patients.

Al-Shifa Hospital has over 5,000 patients and tens of thousands of displaced people in the front and back yards.

Israeli strikes yesterday also hit the French Institute and AFP's office in Gaza causing significant damage.

In Geneva, the United Nations launched an emergency aid appeal seeking $1.2 billion to help some 2.7 million people facing a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Ahead of Blinken's arrival, Israel's military said it had "completed the encirclement" of Gaza's largest city -- signalling a new phase in the nearly month-long conflict.

Gaza death toll crosses 9,200; two-thirds of them women and children

Blinken says 'only way' for Israel security is Palestinian state

Netanyahu says no 'temporary truce' in Gaza without hostage release

Israel sends thousands of Palestinian workers back to Gaza

Raids kill 8 Palestinians in West Bank



The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, insisted Israeli soldiers would go home "in black bags".

"Gaza will be the curse of history for Israel," spokesman Abu Obeida said.

Meanwhile, Israel yesterday began to send back thousands of Palestinian workers to Gaza. Workers crossing into the Palestinian enclave said they have been detained and ill-treated by Israeli authorities after the Oct 7 attack.

The United Nations Human Rights Office said it was "deeply concerned" about the expulsions.

Before the war started, some 18,500 Gazans held Israeli work permits, according to Israeli defence officials, but it was not clear how many were in the country on October 7.