Red Sea Crisis: Merchant ship damaged by drone attack

A merchant ship was damaged by a drone attack in the Red Sea near Yemen early yesterday morning, though no injuries were reported, according to a British maritime security agency.

Vessels in and around the Red Sea have come under repeated attack for months by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen who say they are acting in support of Palestinians during the Israel's offensive in Gaza.

The attack occurred about 65 nautical miles (120 kilometres) west of the Yemeni port city of Hodeida, said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy.

"The Master of a merchant vessel reports being hit by uncrewed aerial system (UAS), resulting in damage to the vessel. All crew members are reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," said a bulletin from the agency.

"Authorities are investigating," it added, offering no attribution for the attack.

On Saturday, the US Central Command, which has carried out retaliatory strikes against the Houthis over their attacks on shipping, said it had destroyed three nautical drones belonging to the group over the past 24 hours.

It also said the group had launched three anti-ship missiles into the Gulf of Aden, but no injuries or significant damage were reported.