Raids, fuel shortage knock out key Gaza hospital

WHO urges Israel to grant its staff access to Nasser Hospital

A mourner recites the Holy Quran next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes at Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Fighting, fuel shortages and Israeli raids put the Gaza Strip's second-largest hospital completely out of service yesterday, local and UN health officials said, as Israel battled Hamas fighters in the devastated Palestinian enclave.

The Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis still sheltered scores of patients suffering from wounds and Gaza's worsening health crisis, but there was no power and not enough staff to treat them all, health officials said.

"It's gone completely out of service," Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra told Reuters. "There are only four medical teams - 25 staff - currently caring for patients inside the facility," he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged Israel to grant its staff access to the hospital.

"Both yesterday and the day before, the @WHO team was not permitted to enter the hospital to assess the conditions of the patients and critical medical needs, despite reaching the hospital compound to deliver fuel," WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media platform X.

Gaza's hospitals have been a focal point of Israel's four-month-old offensive. Most have been put out of action by fighting and lack of fuel, leaving a population of 2.3 million without proper healthcare while tens of thousands have been wounded by airstrikes and many others suffer from chronic illness and, increasingly, starvation.

The Israeli military said its special forces were operating in and around Nasser Hospital, and had killed dozens of Hamas members and seized a large amount of weapons in fighting across Gaza over the past day.

Hamas has denied allegations that its fighters use medical facilities for cover.

Israel's air and ground offensive has devastated much of Gaza and forced nearly all of its inhabitants from their homes. Palestinian health authorities said yesterday 28,985 people, mostly civilians, have been killed since the offensive began on October 7.

Meanwhile, prospects for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire dimmed yesterday after the United States signalled it would veto the latest push for a UN Security Council resolution and mediator Qatar acknowledged that truce talks on the other diplomatic front have hit an impasse, reports AFP.

The languishing efforts to pause the offensive come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed later on Saturday to reject international appeals to spare Gaza's southernmost city Rafah, where an estimated 1.5 million people have sought refuge.

Neighbouring Egypt has grown increasingly wary that an Israeli invasion of Rafah could force the Gazans trapped there across the border.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's opposition to any forced displacement into the Sinai desert.

In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, both leaders agreed instead on the "necessity of the swift advancement of a ceasefire," according to a summary.

Even if a temporary truce deal is struck at the talks in Cairo, Netanyahu said his troops' ground invasion of Rafah will go ahead.