Pupils, employees urged to stay home in smog-hit Tehran

Iranian authorities urged young schoolchildren and many civil servants in the capital Tehran to stay at home today due to a spike in air pollution levels.

"One third of the employees of all executive bodies will work remotely on Wednesday due to the accumulation of pollutants," the official IRNA news agency reported, citing a government committee tasked with monitoring pollution.

It also said that pre-school and elementary school classes in Tehran "will be held virtually today due to worsening air pollution levels".