Pro-Gaza Protest: Encampment dismantled at the MIT

Police early yesterday dismantled a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and moved to clear protesters from University of Pennsylvania's campus in Philadelphia, just hours after police tear-gassed protesters and took down an encampment at the University of Arizona.

In Cambridge, Massachusetts, video showed police roaming through the MIT encampment and organizers said about 10 students had been detained. Police in riot gear arrived around 4:00 am, encircled the camp and gave protesters about 15 minutes to leave.

A crowd outside the camp began gathering and chanting pro-Palestinian slogans but were dispersed by 6:00 am.

At the University of Arizona, campus police in riot gear fired tear gas late Thursday at protesters before tearing down an encampment that included wood and plastic barriers on campus, reports AP.

In statement, the University of Arizona said it made the decision because the encampment violated school policy. The school also said that police vehicles were spiked, and rocks and water bottles thrown at officers and university staff.

In Philadelphia early yesterday, police detained people who were at an encampment that has been in place at the University of Pennsylvania's campus for more than two weeks. Officers moved in after giving pro-Palestinian protesters a warning to leave campus or face possible arrest.

Police have descended on dozens of campuses to sweep up students in mass arrests, adhering to an approach many criminologists have found to be outdated and counterproductive.

New York police arrested nearly 300 people at Columbia University and City College of New York on April 30 during protests over the offensive in Gaza, setting off flash bangs to stun and disorient demonstrators, reports Reuters.

Two nights later in Los Angeles, police collared more than 200 people at UCLA. At schools in Connecticut, Georgia, Texas, New Hampshire and elsewhere, protesters have been arrested by the dozens.