Parties to Gaza offensive ‘trampling’ on int’l law

Says UN chief; rights experts warn ‘every single person in Gaza’ goes hungry as Israel continues to bomb enclave

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said yesterday that parties to the conflict in Gaza were "trampling" on international law and urged them to implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Guterres said the warring parties were "ignoring international law, trampling on the Geneva Conventions, and even violating the United Nations Charter".

"The world is standing by as civilians, mostly women and children, are killed, maimed, bombarded, forced from their homes and denied access to humanitarian aid," he said.

"I repeat my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, and a process that leads to sustained peace for Israelis and Palestinians, based on a two-state solution."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire, saying Israel will continue its offensive in Gaza until it defeats Hamas and recovers the hostages.

The Israeli bombardment and ground offensive in the Palestinian enclave has driven most of Gaza's 2.3 million people from their homes. It has also caused a grave humanitarian crisis as deliveries of food, fuel and medical supplies have been severely restricted, reports Reuters.

The Israeli military recently focused its offensive on the southern end of the enclave, where nearly 2 million people are sheltering in tents and other temporary accommodation, after the initial phase of the offensive centred on the north.

Meanwhile, UN rights experts said that "every single person in Gaza is hungry" as Israel continues to bomb, besiege and block aid to the territory, reports Al Jazeera online.

"Currently every single person in Gaza is hungry, a quarter of the population are starving and struggling to find food and drinkable water, and famine is imminent. Pregnant women are not receiving adequate nutrition and healthcare, putting their lives at risk," the UN experts said yesterday.

"In addition, all children under five – 335,000 – are at high risk of severe malnutrition," they added.