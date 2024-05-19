Middle East
AFP, Dubai
Sun May 19, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 11:57 PM

Middle East

Oil tanker hit by missile off Yemen

A crude oil tanker was hit by a missile off the coast of Yemen's southwestern city of Mokha overlooking the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait, maritime security firm Ambrey said yesterday.

"A Panama-flagged crude oil tanker was reportedly 'attacked'" about 10 nautical miles southwest of Mokha, Ambrey said, adding that information "indicated the vessel was hit by a missile and that there was a fire" in the ship's rear.

The British navy's maritime security agency said earlier it had received a report of a vessel "sustaining slight damage after being struck by an unknown object".

"The vessel and crew are safe and continuing to its next port of call," it said.

