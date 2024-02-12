Offensive in Rafah will ‘blow up’ hostage talks

Hamas warns Israel; Netanyahu promises ‘safe passage’ to Palestinians ahead of operation

Any Israeli ground offensive in Rafah on the Gaza border will "blow up" the hostage exchange negotiations," Hamas-run Aqsa Television channel quoted a senior Hamas leader as saying yesterday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said it had ordered the military to develop a plan to evacuate Rafah and destroy four Hamas battalions it says are deployed there.

British, Dutch FMs express concern over possible assault on Rafah

Israeli forces prevent oxygen from reaching Al-Amal Hospital

Death toll in enclave now 28,176

Most of the displaced have sought shelter in Rafah, on the border with Egypt, but after fruitless ceasefire talks, Netanyahu this week said Israeli forces would fight on until "total victory."

In an interview to ABC News aired yesterday, Netanyahu reiterated his intention to extend Israel's military operation against Hamas into Rafah. He also promised "safe passage" to civilians displaced there.

It remains unclear however, where the large number of people pressed up against the border with Egypt and sheltering in makeshift tents can go. When asked, Netanyahu would only say they are "working out a detailed plan".

A total of 28,176 Palestinians have been killed and 67,784 have been injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement yesterday. Some 112 Palestinians were killed and 173 injured in 24 hours, the ministry added.

A possible assault on Rafah prompted international concern, including posts on social media from British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot, reports Reuters.

"Deeply concerned about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah – over half of Gaza's population are sheltering in the area. The priority must be an immediate pause in the fighting to get aid in and hostages out, then progress towards a sustainable, permanent ceasefire," Cameron said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes on the Gaza strip over the past 96 hours have killed two Israeli hostages and seriously injured eight others, Hamas' armed-wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, said yesterday over the group's Telegram channel.

At least 40 Palestinians have been killed and dozens more injured in overnight Israeli bombardment of residential areas across Rafah city, according to Al Jazeera's Hani Mahmoud.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has detailed the events that preceded the delivery of oxygen cylinders to Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis by the Israeli occupation forces that have been keeping the medical facility under siege for weeks.

A report by Israeli daily Haaretz said that the government is using the offensive on the Gaza Strip as a distraction to build more settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"We know that these settlements are illegal under international law," said Al Jazeera's Rory Challands, speaking from occupied East Jerusalem.

According to Ir Amim, an Israeli NGO that monitors illegal settlement activity, 17 settlement plans have been advanced since October 7, or about 8,000 housing units.

"Four plans have been approved since October 7 – that's 3,700 housing units," Challands said.

Ismail al-Thawabta, the director general of the Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip, has told Al Jazeera that the humanitarian situation in the northern Gaza Strip is beyond the catastrophic stage.

"Some families receive only half a meal within 48 hours," he said.