Iran warns as Biden says he has decided on response to killing of three US troops in Jordan

Iran will respond to any threat from the United States, Iranian Revolutionary Guards' chief Hossein Salami said yesterday, as Washington weighs its response to the killing of American servicemen by Tehran-aligned militants.

"We hear threats coming from American officials, we tell them that they have already tested us and we now know one another, no threat will be left unanswered," Salami said, according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.

In January 2020, the Revolutionary Guards targeted the Ain al-Asad US base in Iraq following a US drone strike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Iran's envoy to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, also warned yesterday that Tehran would respond decisively to any attack on its territory, its interests, or Iranian nationals outside its borders.

The comments from Iranian officials come a day after United States President Joe Biden announced he has decided how to respond to a drone attack by Iran-aligned Iraqi groups that killed US service members in Jordan.

Biden, speaking to reporters as he left the White House on a campaign trip to Florida, did not elaborate on his decision, which came after consultations with top advisers at the White House.

But John Kirby, White House national security spokesperson, told reporters the US could respond more than once.

"It's fair for you to expect that we will respond in an appropriate fashion and it is very possible that what you'll see is a tiered approach here, not just a single action, but essentially multiple actions," he said.