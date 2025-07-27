‘No one has been spared’ in Gaza Strip

Says UNRWA amid unabated Israeli bombing; 25 more Palestinians, including 13 aid seekers, killed

Almost a third of Palestinians 'not eating for days': WFP

Total number of starvation deaths rises to over 120

Britain 'taking forward' food airdrop plan: PM Starmer's office

The UN's agency for Palestinian refugees yesterday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as starvation grips the enclave amid unabated Israeli attacks.

"People are once again forced to be displaced in Gaza by Israeli authorities' orders," the UNRWA said on X. "They have nowhere to go. No one is safe in Gaza. Not aid workers, not medical workers, not UN staff."

"No one has been spared. People have endured over 650 days of relentless, endless killings, destruction, and despair," it added.

At least 25 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since dawn yesterday, including 13 aid seekers, health officials said.

Two infants have become the latest Palestinian children to die from malnutrition, as the total number of starvation deaths in the territory rises to more than 120, including more than 80 children.

Almost a third of people in Gaza are "not eating for days", the United Nations food aid agency told AFP, saying the crisis has reached "new and astonishing levels of desperation".

The Rome-based World Food Programme (WFP) had previously warned of a "critical risk of famine" in war-raged Gaza, over which international condemnation of Israel's actions has been growing.

"Nearly one person in three is not eating for days. Malnutrition is surging with 90,000 women and children in urgent need of treatment," a WFP statement said.

It said that 470,000 people are expected to face "catastrophic hunger" -- the most critical category under the UN's Integrated Food Security Phase classification -- between May and September this year.

US President Donald Trump accused Hamas on Friday of not wanting to reach a ceasefire deal as Israel said it would explore "alternative options" to rescue hostages after negotiations collapsed.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for immediate action to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, in a newspaper column outlining efforts by the UK to help.

In a column in the Daily Mirror newspaper, the UK leader wrote that the "images of starvation and desperation in Gaza are utterly horrifying".

A worker with Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said air dropping supplies by air into Gaza "might help" but would still be "insufficient" to address surges in malnutrition.

Starmer also wrote that the government was "already working urgently with the Jordanian authorities to get British aid onto planes and into Gaza".

The UK has also previously sent planes to directly drop aid, with UK forces having completed 11 airdrops into Gaza to deliver 110 tonnes of relief items as part of a Jordanian-led international air coalition.

In a separate development, Hamas officials yesterday expressed surprise at Trump's accusation that the group "didn't really want" a ceasefire and hostage release deal for Gaza.

"Trump's remarks are particularly surprising, especially as they come at a time when progress had been made on some of the negotiation files," Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP.