Middle East
AFP, Copenhagen
Sun Aug 17, 2025 04:32 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 06:15 AM

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen yesterday said that Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has become a "problem", adding she would try to put pressure on Israel over the Gaza war as her country currently holds the EU presidency.

"Netanyahu is now a problem in himself," Frederiksen said in an interview with the Jyllands-Posten daily, adding that the Israeli government was going "too far."

The centre right leader slammed the "absolutely appalling and catastrophic" humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"We are one of the countries that wants to increase pressure on Israel, but we have not yet obtained the support of EU members," she said.

Frederiksen added that she wanted to consider "political pressure, sanctions, whether against settlers, ministers, or even Israel as a whole," referring to trade or research sanctions.

