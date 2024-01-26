Nearly all US Democrats back two-state solution

Qatar ‘appalled’ at alleged Netanyahu criticism of mediation in Gaza offensive

An overwhelming majority of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats in the Senate on Wednesday backed a statement reiterating US support of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Forty-nine of the 51 members of the Senate Democratic caucus backed an amendment supporting a negotiated solution to the conflict that results in Israeli and Palestinian states living side by side, ensuring Israel's survival as a secure, democratic, Jewish state and fulfilling the Palestinians' "legitimate aspirations" for a state of their own.

Senator Brian Schatz introduced the measure as an amendment to an upcoming bill that would provide national security aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

"What will determine the future of Israel and Palestine is whether or not there's hope. And the two-state solution has to be that hope," Schatz told a news conference.

With Israeli offensive raging in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a press conference this month that he objected to any Palestinian statehood that did not guarantee Israel's security.

The statement provoked international concern, including from Israel's biggest backer the United States. Washington maintains that the two-state solution is the only feasible way to bring lasting peace to the region.

Meanwhile, Qatar on Wednesday said Netanyahu was obstructing mediation efforts in Gaza offensive after a leaked recording allegedly captured him calling the Gulf state "problematic". "We are appalled by the alleged remarks attributed to the Israeli Prime Minister in various media reports about Qatar's mediation role," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, said.