Multiple attacks target ship off Yemen: agency

A series of attempted attacks using missiles and a sea drone targeted a merchant vessel off areas of Yemen held by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, a British maritime security agency said yesterday.

A rocket-propelled grenade exploded Thursday near the ship off the city of Mokha, which overlooks the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait linking the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said.

A missile also exploded close to the same vessel, which later reported an attempted attack by an uncrewed surface vessel that was shot down by armed security team on board.

The drone "exploded a distance from the vessel," according to the agency, which is run by the British navy. A fourth attack saw a missile splash into the sea near the ship, UKMTO said, adding that the crew and vessel were reported to be safe and continuing to the next port of call.