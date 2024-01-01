More than 4,360 people dead in 2023

More than 4,360 people, including combatants and civilians, were killed in Syria's civil war in 2023, in the thirteenth year since fighting began, a war monitor said yesterday.

The figure was an increase on 2022, when 3,825 people were killed.

That was the lowest annual death toll since the conflict began in 2011 with the government's brutal crackdown on peaceful pro-democracy protests, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

This year's count included 1,889 civilians, 241 of them women and 307 children, according to the UK-based Observatory.

Syrian government forces accounted for almost 900 of the dead this year, with other fighters including from Syrian Democratic Forces, pro-Iran groups, Islamic State group jihadists .