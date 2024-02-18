Man guns down 12 relatives in Iran

Middle East
A 30-year-old man killed 12 relatives in Iran, official media reported yesterday, in a rare mass shooting in the country.

The relatives include his father and brother, according to the reports.

They said the man, who was not identified, used a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

He was later shot and killed by security forces in the south-central province of Kerman.

They said the cause of the shooting, in a remote rural village, was a family dispute. They did not elaborate.

Mass killings are rare in Iran, where hunting rifles are the only weapons people are allowed to possess.

Two years ago, a dismissed employee of a state institution in western Iran shot and killed three people and injured five before killing himself.

