Magnitude 6.4 quake rattles Afghanistan

An earthquake hit northeastern Afghanistan yesterday, shaking buildings from the capital Kabul to Islamabad in neighbouring Pakistan.

There were no reports of casualties or serious damage as of several hours after the quake.

The epicentre of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake was in Jurm district in the Afghan province of Badakhshan in the remote Hindu Kush region, according to the US Geological Survey.

"This afternoon, Badakhshan was jolted by a strong earthquake," Moezuddin Ahmadi, the provincial director of information and culture, told AFP over the phone.

"Based on initial information, we don't have any reports of casualties but we are checking in the areas near the epicentre of the earthquake and we will share the final information once we have it."

The quake struck at a depth of around 200 kilometres, just before 2:00 pm and was felt in the capital Kabul.

Qari Inam, a resident of Sooch in Jurm district, said the earthquake "shook the village" and "walls of a number of houses were cracked".