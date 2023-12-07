‘Loss and damage’ fund could threaten adaptation cash

Government pledges for climate adaptation at the COP28 summit have fallen far short of the target, with officials warning that resources to build resilience to wilder weather and rising seas could be diverted into a new "loss and damage" fund instead.

At a meeting at the Dubai talks late on Monday, rich countries offered only $160 million in contributions to Adaptation Fund - barely half of its $300-million goal this year for projects such as flood defences and early-warning systems.

In contrast, the loss and damage fund approved at the start of COP28 aims to help vulnerable countries or communities recover from climate impacts that cannot be avoided, such as repairing devastated property after a storm or relocating people threatened by rising seas and protecting cultural heritage.

Several governments have mentioned the approval of that new fund among their reasons for offering less money for adaptation, said Mikko Ollikainen, head of the Adaptation Fund.

"The new loss and damage fund, there is so much political momentum around it ... that countries have really dug deep to find resources for that," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation at the UN climate conference in Dubai, calling that "very positive".

But he warned that without sufficient adaptation funding, the costs of damage from climate impacts will grow.

Developing nations are pushing for new adaptation finance targets to be included in how countries respond to the Global Stocktake - a UN assessment showing climate action is lagging far behind what is needed - but their efforts have been met with pushback by rich nations.

At the COP26 talks in Glasgow two years ago, the Adaptation Fund - established in 2001 and a leading global fund for such projects - raised a record $356 million in new pledges, more than double the amount raised so far at COP28.