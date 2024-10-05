Lebanon conflict pushes Gaza truce out of focus

Palestinians fear the crisis in Lebanon is diverting the world's attention from Gaza, where Israeli strikes killed dozens more people this week, and diminishing already dim prospects for a ceasefire a year into an offensive that has shattered the enclave.

An escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah over the past two weeks has led to clashes between Israeli and Hezbollah forces inside Lebanon and fueled fears of a wider regional war.

Both Israel and its Hamas foes in Gaza say the Lebanon conflict could help end the Gaza conflict, but some analysts, officials from mediating countries, and Gazans, are sceptical.

"The focus is on Lebanon, which means the war in Gaza isn't ending anytime soon," Hussam Ali, a 45-year-old Gaza City resident who said his family had been displaced seven times since the offensive began, told Reuters via a chat app.

When Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel late on Tuesday, provoking an Israeli promise of a "painful" response, some Gazans welcomed the salvo visible in the skies overhead as a sign Tehran was fighting for their cause.

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, said prospects for a Gaza deal were distant before the escalation in Lebanon. A regional conflagration could lead to pressure on Israel to strike a deal in Gaza, he said.

But with attention swinging to Lebanon, the offensive in Gaza risked being prolonged, said Ashraf Abouelhoul, managing editor of state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram in Egypt, which has helped to mediate months of ceasefire negotiations.