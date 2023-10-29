KSA warns Israel on danger of ground ops

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry released a statement yesterday condemning any ground operations by Israeli forces that may threaten the lives of Palestinian civilians.

"The Kingdom condemns and denounces the ground operations carried out by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, and warns of the danger of continuing to carry out these blatant and unjustified violations of international law against our brotherly Palestinians," the statement said.

The Israeli military said it had entered northern Gaza overnight and expanded military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the Saudi government strongly warned the US that the ground invasion by the Israeli army into the Gaza Strip could turn catastrophic for West Asia.