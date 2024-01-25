Middle East
Reuters, Riyadh
Thu Jan 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 12:39 AM

Most Viewed

Middle East

KSA prepares to open first alcohol store for diplomats

Reuters, Riyadh
Thu Jan 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 12:39 AM

Saudi Arabia is preparing to open its first alcohol store in the capital Riyadh which will serve exclusively non-Muslim diplomats, according to a source familiar with the plans and a document.

Customers will have to register via a mobile app, get a clearance code from the foreign ministry, and respect monthly quotas with their purchases, said the document, which was seen by Reuters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The move is a milestone in the kingdom's efforts, led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to open the ultra-conservative Muslim country for tourism and business as drinking alcohol is forbidden in Islam.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

যারা পেলেন বাংলা একাডেমি সাহিত্য পুরস্কার ২০২৩

বাংলা একাডেমি সাহিত্য পুরস্কার ২০২৩ ঘোষণা করা হয়েছে। সাহিত্যের বিভিন্ন ক্ষেত্রে অবদানের স্বীকৃতি হিসেবে এ বছর ১১টি ক্যাটাগরিতে ১৬ জন এই পুরস্কার পাচ্ছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অপহরণের পর হিমেলকে নেওয়া হয় মেঘালয়ে, ১ মাস পর উদ্ধার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification