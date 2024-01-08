IS kills two pro-Iran fighters in Iraq

Two pro-Iranian fighters from the Hashed al-Shaabi alliance were killed in an attack in Iraq, the Hashed and an Iraqi security source said yesterday, blaming the Islamic State group (IS).

The two fighters "succumbed after having been wounded while they were confronting an attack" by IS in Salaheddin province north of Baghdad, the Hashed said in a statement reported by the official INA news agency.

A security source, who requested anonymity, confirmed the death toll to AFP and said that IS attacked a Hashed "(military) post on Saturday night" in the area of al-Zarka in the province's north.

The Hashed al-Shaabi is a coalition of mainly pro-Iranian former paramilitary units, mostly from the Shia branch of Islam.