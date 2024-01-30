Killing Of Us Soldiers: Iran denies links to Jordan drone strike

Says it does not want ‘expansion’ of ME conflict

Iran yesterday denied any links to a drone strike in Jordan that killed three US military personnel and said it was not seeking an "expansion" of conflict in the Middle East.

The killing of three American troops on Sunday in a strike in Jordan marked the first US military losses in the region since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

US President Joe Biden said "radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq" were behind the strike on the frontier base in Jordan's northeast.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron reiterated a call for Iran "to de-escalate in the region".

Iran lambasted what it described as "baseless accusations" and said they were a "projection" and part of a "conspiracy of those who see their interests in dragging America's foot into a new battle".

"Iran does not welcome the expansion of conflict in the region," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement, adding that Tehran "is not involved in the decisions of the resistance groups".

Iran has previously said it sees it as "duty" to support what it calls "resistance groups" in the region but insists they are "independent" in decision and action.

Sunday's strike also left 34 personnel wounded, eight of whom required evacuation, according to the US Central Command.

US troops operate at the base known as Tower 22 near Jordan's border with Iraq and Syria as part of an international coalition against the Islamic State jihadist group.