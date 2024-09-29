Khamenei moved to secure location

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been transferred to a secure location inside the country with heightened security measures in place, two regional officials briefed by Tehran told Reuters.

The sources said Iran was in constant contact with Lebanon's Hezbollah and other regional proxy groups to determine the next step after Israel announced that it had killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on south Beirut on Friday.

After Hezbollah confirmed Hassan Nasrallah's death, Khamenei condemned Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel's actions, declaring that "all the resistance forces in the region stand with and support Hezbollah."

Khamenei called upon Muslims to "stand by the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with whatever means they have and assist them in confronting the ... wicked regime [of Israel]."

Khamenei asserted that "the fate of this region (Middle east) will be determined by the forces of resistance, with Hezbollah at the forefront."

Earlier, Khamenei took to social media to state that "Hezbollah is the victor" in its ongoing struggle against Israel, despite the group facing significant challenges from repeated Israeli strikes against its leadership.

The backdrop of Khamenei's statements includes a series of unprecedented air raids targeting residential areas in Lebanon. Reports indicate that over 700 people have been killed since Israel intensified its bombing campaign earlier this week, with numerous civilian casualties, including children.

Khamenei condemned the violence, stating that "the massacre of defenseless people in Lebanon once again revealed the savage nature" of Israel and highlighted the "short-sightedness" of its leaders.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei emphasised that the Israeli government has failed to learn from its past actions in Gaza, asserting that "the collective killing of women, children, and civilians cannot weaken or overthrow the strong foundation of the resistance organisation."