Israel’s onslaught on Khan Younis continues

14 Palestinians killed in airstrikes; Blinken meets Egypt’s president in pursuit of truce

Israeli forces killed at least 14 Palestinians in airstrikes as they pressed their onslaught in Gaza's main southern city Khan Younis yesterday, while the top US diplomat pursued a quest to broker a ceasefire.

Israel said its forces had killed dozens of Palestinian gunmen throughout Gaza in 24 hours with fighting focused on Khan Younis in the south and a threatened assault looming on a nearby border town teeming with displaced people.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt for talks after a stop in Saudi Arabia during his latest trouble-shooting Middle East swing that Palestinians hope will nail down a ceasefire before Israeli forces storm Gaza's southern fringes where over a million of Gaza's people are sheltering.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken and Saudi Arabia's ruling crown prince discussed regional steps to achieve an enduring end to the offensive, tackling the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and limiting regional spillovers of the crisis.

Blinken departed Riyadh and arrived in Cairo where he talked with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. He was due to fly on to Qatar and Israel.

Israel continues to pound areas near Nasser, Al-Amal hospitals

Rafah battered by several Israeli air strikes

Death toll in enclave now 27,585

In an update yesterday, Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 27,585 Palestinians had been confirmed killed in Israel's military campaign, with thousands more feared buried under vast tracts of rubble across the densely populated enclave. Some 107 had been killed in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Israeli forces yesterday kept up the pressure on Khan Younis, the focus of their offensive for weeks. Aerial and tank bombardment thundered through the shattered city overnight, with at least 14 people killed by air strikes since the pre-dawn hours, Palestinian residents and medics told Reuters.

They said Israeli tanks and aircraft continued to pound and besiege areas around Khan Younis's two main hospitals - Nasser and Al-Amal.

Israel's military said Hamas use hospital premises for cover, which Gaza's ruling group deny.

Rafah, Palestinians' last southern refuge from Israeli advances towards the border with Egypt, was battered by several Israeli air strikes and tank shelling overnight with medics reporting at least several wounded among the many displaced.

At makeshift tent camps in Rafah, untreated sewage flooded towards a shelter for the displaced, the latest sign of Gaza's sanitation system collapsing, raising the spectre of disease.

In Gaza City in the north of the narrow coastal enclave, residents reported further Israeli air strikes and tank shelling. Fighting has resurged in Gaza City two months after Israel said it had subdued the area.

In parts of urban north Gaza, displaced people venturing back to check the fate of their homes after some Israeli tanks pulled back told Reuters they were shocked to find few buildings still standing, with rows of multi-floor apartment blocks razed and roads flipped upside down by Israeli bulldozers and bombs.