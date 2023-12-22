Israeli troops ‘summarily killed’ Palestinians

Scores of targets in Gaza bombed amid truce talks

Palestinian women cry beside a collapsed building where one of their relatives is believed to be trapped in debris following Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

The United Nations human rights office said it had received reports that Israeli troops "summarily killed" at least 11 unarmed Palestinians in a possible war crime in Gaza.

The OHCHR office in the West Bank city of Ramallah said the killings were alleged to have been carried out in the Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City this week.

It said on Wednesday it had received "disturbing information alleging that Israeli Defence Forces (the Israeli army) summarily killed at least 11 unarmed Palestinian men".

The incident "raises alarm about the possible commission of a war crime", it said, adding the men were killed in front of their family members.

The report said troops also ordered women and children into a room "and either shot at them or threw a grenade into the room, reportedly seriously injuring some of them, including an infant and a child".

An Israeli official rejected the claims as "nothing but blood libel".

The Israeli army did not immediately comment.

Israeli troops have previously been accused of deliberately targeting and killing civilians, according to the office.

Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed at least 20,000 people, most of them children or women, according to the enclave's health ministry.

Meanwhile, Israel yesterday bombed scores of targets in the Gaza Strip as diplomats pressed on with efforts to halt the fighting.

The army said its aircraft had struck another 230 targets in besieged Gaza over the past day, including a rocket launch site, while ground forces had found weapons inside a school in Jabalia near Gaza City.

Hopes that Israel and Hamas could be inching towards another truce and hostage release deal have risen this week as the head of the Palestinian militant group visited Egypt and talks were held in Europe.

Mossad director David Barnea held a "positive meeting" in Warsaw with CIA chief Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, a source familiar with the talks told AFP.

Qatar-based Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh visited Egypt on Wednesday for talks with the country's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

However, the stated positions of Israel and Hamas remain far apart.

A Hamas official told AFP that "a total ceasefire and a retreat of the Israeli occupation army from the Gaza Strip are a precondition for any serious negotiation" on a hostage-prisoner swap.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there could be no ceasefire in Gaza before the "elimination" of Hamas, which Israel, the United States and some other countries consider a "terrorist" organisation.

And US President Joe Biden said of a fresh hostage release deal: "There's no expectation at this point. But we are pushing it."

The UN Security Council was due to try once again to pass a resolution calling for a halt in fighting after previous efforts to win Washington's backing fell short.

Israel has rejected the term "ceasefire", and Washington has used its veto twice to thwart resolutions opposed by Israel since the start of the war.

The United Arab Emirates is sponsoring a proposed resolution which has already been watered down to secure compromise, according to a draft version seen by AFP.

It calls for "the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities".

The war has sparked fears of regional escalation, with exchanges of fire over the Lebanon border, and missiles from Iran-backed Yemeni rebels disrupting Red Sea shipping.

Israel said yesterday one of its fighter jets and artillery had struck Iran-backed Hezbollah militants overnight in response to incoming fire.

An Israeli strike killed a woman in her eighties in a south Lebanon village early yesterday, Lebanese state media said, with rescuers confirming the death to AFP.