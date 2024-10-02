Israeli troops invade southern Lebanon

Conduct targeted raids against Hezbollah; Iran-backed group fires missiles at Tel Aviv

Displaced Lebanese children play at a makeshift encampment where scores of displaced people live, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, at a beach in Beirut yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Israel's elite units launched limited ground raids into southern Lebanon yesterday, as arch-foe Hezbollah fired missiles at Tel Aviv, with the US warning it had indications Iran may be preparing to enter the fray with a ballistic missile attack on Israel.

The Israeli military said the operations in Lebanon began on Monday night and involved the elite 98th division. It also said it was calling up four additional reserve brigades for operational missions on the northern border with Lebanon.

95 people killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon in 24hrs

Iran preparing imminent missile attack on Israel: US

Houthis target military posts in Tel Aviv, Eilat with drones

Israel said its air force and artillery supported ground troops engaged in "limited, localised, and targeted ground raids" against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon villages that posed "an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel".

Israel's ground raids will target Hezbollah strongholds along the border that threaten Israel, not a war against the Lebanese people, Israel's military said. However, an Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs later yesterday, a Reuters witness said.

Lebanon is facing one of the most dangerous stages in its history, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said yesterday during a meeting with UN organisations and ambassadors of donor countries, in which they made a joint appeal for more than $400 million in aid to cope with surging hostilities.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country to be respected, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Two Lebanese security sources told Reuters that Israeli units had crossed into Lebanon overnight for reconnaissance and probing operations. Lebanese troops also pulled back from positions along the border, the source added.

Hezbollah said yesterday it had launched rocket and artillery attacks against Israeli troops at positions within Israel, and made no mention of Israeli forces within Lebanon. The Iran-backed group said it had used new Fadi 4 missiles to attack the Tel Aviv headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and the Glilot military base.

In a separate development, Yemen's Houthi movement targeted Israeli military posts in Tel Aviv and Eilat with drones yesterday, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised speech.

Israel's strikes have displaced one million Lebanese from their homes. In the past 24 hours, at least 95 people had been killed and 172 wounded in Israeli strikes on Lebanon's southern regions and Beirut, Lebanon's health ministry said yesterday.

Local residents in the Lebanese border town of Aita al-Shaab reported heavy shelling and the sound of helicopters and drones overhead. Flares were repeatedly launched over the Lebanese border town of Rmeish, lighting up the night sky.

An Israeli strike in Lebanon early yesterday targeted Mounir Maqdah, commander of the Lebanese branch of the Palestinian Fatah movement's military wing, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, according to two Palestinian security officials. His fate was unknown.