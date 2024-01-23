Israeli tanks cut off two hospitals in Gaza

Ambulances unable to reach wounded, dead

Israeli tanks storming southern Gaza's main city reached the gates of two hospitals yesterday, cutting residents off from trauma care as the bloodiest fighting of the new year tore through areas sheltering hundreds of thousands of displaced.

Residents said bombardment from air, land and sea was the most intense in southern Gaza since the Israeli offensive began in October, as Israeli tanks surged across Khan Younis from the east into the western areas close to the Mediterranean coast.

Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra said in a statement that dozens of dead and wounded were trapped in areas targeted by Israeli troops.

The newest phase of the offensive has brought fighting deep into the last corners of the enclave now packed with those who fled bombardment that has killed at least 25,295 people since October 7, Gaza health authorities said in an update yesterday. The toll includes 190 people killed and 340 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had lost all contact with its staff at its Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, main base for the rescue agency, where Israeli tanks were parked outside.

Further west, advancing Israeli tanks had reached the al-Mawasi district near the Mediterranean Coast for the first time, cutting off its Al-Khair hospital and stationing themselves around nearby Al-Aqsa university, heaving with thousands of displaced civilians, reports Reuters.

At Nasser Hospital, the only major hospital still accessible in Khan Younis and the largest still functioning in Gaza, witnesses said the trauma ward was overwhelmed with wounded being treated on the floor and in hallways.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli troops arrested 23 people in raids across the territory, reports Al Jazeera online. In a post on X, the Israeli military said they had also destroyed explosive devices and "terrorist money" was confiscated.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell yesterday insisted on an eventual two-state solution as he told Israel it couldn't build peace "only by military means" ahead of talks with Israeli and Palestinian top diplomats.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said before heading into the meeting the two-state solution is the "only solution" to the conflict, and "all those who say they don't want to hear about such a solution have not brought any alternative".

In southern Rafah city, about 50,000 pregnant women in displacement camps suffer from a lack of food and medicine, threatening their unborn babies along with their own health.

Dr Haider Abu Sunima, medical director of Tal Al-Sultan Hospital for Women and Obstetrics in Rafah, said there's an increased number of miscarriages because of the difficult war conditions.