Israeli strikes wipe out ‘entire families’ in Gaza

More than 200 Palestinians killed in 24 hours as UN warns Gazans face ‘grave peril’

A Palestinian man mourns over the body of a child killed in an Israeli strike at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis on the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israeli forces continued with the offensive in besieged Gaza Strip as relentless strikes killed more than 200 people including entire families over the past 24 hours across the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli offensive, which started on October 7, has devastated much of northern Gaza and air and artillery strikes and house-to-house fighting have recently shifted to the south of the enclave.

Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, reported more than 200 deaths over the past 24 hours in Israeli strikes.

Entire families were wiped out in Israeli strikes, he added.

An AFP correspondent reported heavy artillery strikes overnight particularly on Khan Yunis.

UN asks Israel to end 'unlawful killings' in West Bank

Gaza death toll rises to 21,320

The Israeli army has deployed an additional brigade to Khan Yunis, the hometown of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, said military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

More than 80 percent's of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been driven from their homes, the UN says, and many now live in cramped shelters or makeshift tents in the far south, in and around the city of Rafah near Egypt.

UN World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for "urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril" facing Gaza's people, including "terrible injuries, acute hunger and... severe risk of disease".

French President Emmanuel Macron in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced his "deepest concern at the very heavy civilian toll" and stressed "the need to work towards a lasting ceasefire", Macron's office said.

Since October 07, Israel's relentless aerial bombardment and ground invasion with troops and tanks have killed at least 21,320 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The Israeli army says 167 of its soldiers have been killed inside Gaza.

An Israeli siege imposed on October 09 -- following years of crippling blockade -- has deprived Gazans of food, water, fuel and medicine.

The severe shortages have only been sporadically eased by humanitarian aid convoys entering primarily via Egypt.

"We are tired of everything," said Ekhlas Shnenou who fled her Gaza City home. "Enough with the war, enough with the pain, enough with the hunger."

The Palestinian Red Crescent society reported fresh shelling Thursday near Al-Amal hospital in Khan Yunis, killing at least 10 people.

It decried in a statement the "intensification" of Israeli strikes in the area of the facility, already hit earlier this week, where about 14,000 Palestinians are sheltering.

Violence has also flared across the Israel-occupied West Bank, with at least 314 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces or settlers since October 7, according to the territory's health ministry.

Israeli forces overnight raided money exchange shops across the West Bank which the military said had provided funds for armed groups.

In Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, one man was killed by the troops, according to the health ministry. An AFP journalist saw Palestinians hurl Molotov cocktails at the Israeli forces.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and regularly carries out raids there, though they are far less common in the territory's institutional heart Ramallah.

A United Nations report yesterday said the human rights situation in the West Bank was rapidly deteriorating and urged Israel to "end unlawful killings" against the Palestinian population.

"The use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and the enforcement of broad, arbitrary and discriminatory movement restrictions that affect Palestinians are extremely troubling," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

The bloodiest ever Gaza war has also sharply heightened tensions between Israel and its long-time arch foe Iran, which supports armed groups across the Middle East.

Iran blamed Israel for a missile strike in Syria on Monday that killed the senior Iranian military commander Razi Moussavi, who was laid to rest at a tearful mass funeral in Tehran on Thursday.

The crowd chanted "Death to Israel" and "Death to America" after supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led a prayer over the body of Moussavi, a top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' foreign operations arms the Quds Force.

Tehran has vowed to avenge the death of Moussavi, the most senior Guards general killed since the US assassination of Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

Israel has traded heavy cross-border fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon since the Gaza war broke out, and warned it will step up military action unless the group's militants withdraw further away from the border.

The army yesterday said it intercepted a drone that crossed in from Lebanon over northern Israel, a day after a drone crashed in the annexed Golan Heights.