Israeli strikes in Syria kill 7

Pro-Iran fighters among the dead

Israeli strikes in Syria yesterday killed seven people, including pro-Iran fighters, a war monitor said, in the latest such attack in the country against groups loyal to Tehran.

"Israeli strikes targeted a base belonging to Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guards, killing seven people" including pro-Iran fighters, said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Two of those killed were Syrian, including a security escort to an Iranian officer, he said, adding it was unclear whether civilians were among dead in the attack, which struck Sayyida Zeinab, south of Damascus.

The Syrian defence ministry also reported an "air attack" which it blamed on Israel. It said strikes around 1:00 pm targeted multiple locations south of Damascus.