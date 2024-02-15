Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 4 civilians

Israeli strikes in south Lebanon yesterday killed four civilians including two children and wounded nine other people, a Lebanese security source said, after Israel said it "began a series of strikes in Lebanon".

"A woman was killed along with her child and her stepchild in a strike that targeted Sawwaneh," while a fourth civilian was killed in a strike on a building in Adshit, the security source told AFP, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Nine other people were njured in strikes on south Lebanon, the source added.

The strikes came hours after fire from Lebanon wounded multiple people in northern Israel

The Israeli raids targeted several different locations in south Lebanon, around 10 to 25 kilometres from the Israeli border.

The strikes came hours after unclaimed rocket fire from Lebanon wounded seven people in northern Israel, five of them in the town of Safed, medics said.

Images purportedly of the Israeli raids circulating on social media showed wide destruction. The military said its fighter jets "began a series of strikes in Lebanon", raising fears of a war between the two countries.