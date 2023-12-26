Israeli strikes kill more than 100 in Gaza

Netanyahu vows no let-up in offensive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday vowed to press on with the offensive in the Gaza Strip while Israeli strikes killed more than 100 people in the besieged enclave overnight.

Netanyahu visited Israeli troops in the northern Gaza Strip just hours and vowed to press on with the offensive.

Israel has been under pressure from its closest ally the United States to shift operations in Gaza to a lower-intensity phase and reduce civilian deaths.

"We are not stopping. The war will continue until the end, until we finish it, no less," Netanyahu, who has defied international calls for a ceasefire, said during the Gaza visit.

At least 70 people were killed by an airstrike that hit Maghazi in the centre of the strip. Health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra said many of those killed at Maghazi were women and children.

Eight others were killed as Israeli planes and tanks struck houses and roads in nearby al-Bureij and al-Nusseirat, health officials said.

Medics said an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza killed 23, bringing total Palestinian fatalities overnight to more than 100.

Since October 7, Israel has laid much of the narrow strip to waste killing at least 20,700 Gazans.

The vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million population have been driven from their homes, and the United Nations says humanitarian conditions are catastrophic.