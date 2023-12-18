Israeli strikes kill dozens more in Gaza

Opens crossing into Gaza for aid; telecommunication gradually being restored in the enclave

Dozens more Palestinians were killed yesterday as Israel stepped up deadly strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip despite growing international calls for a ceasefire.

It also opened a direct crossing for aid into Gaza for the first time in the more than two-month-old war.

The Israeli attacks took place amid fierce fighting the length of the coastal strip, according to residents and militants, with communications down for a fourth day, making it hard to reach the wounded.

"The communication blackout in #Gaza is the longest since the start of the Israeli escalation," the Palestinian Red Crescent said on X, adding that its teams were also hampered by shelling.

Telecommunications were gradually being restored in central and southern areas, telecom companies said later.

Hopes for peace had been raised on Saturday when a source said Israel's spy chief had spoken on Friday with the prime minister of Qatar, which mediated hostage releases in return for a week-long ceasefire and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners.

Israel yesterday opened the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza for aid trucks, officials said, in a move to double the amount of food and medicine reaching Gazans.

But Israel cast doubt on whether the aid would be distributed, accusing aid officials of not distributing aid that had crossed from Egypt, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "fight to the end". Aid agencies say aid distribution has been disrupted by the violence.

Hamas said it would not discuss freeing any more of those captured when its fighters raided southern Israel on Oct 7 while Israel continues its attacks.

Israeli missile strikes on a house belonging to the Shehab family killed 24 people and wounded dozens of others in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Hamas Aqsa radio said, quoting the director of the health ministry.

The son of Dawoud Shehab, spokesman of Hamas-ally Islamic Jihad, was among the dead, an official from the group told Reuters.

A medic said dozens people had been killed or wounded in the Shebab family home and others nearby that were also hit.

"We believe the number of dead people under the rubble is huge but there is no way to remove the rubble and recover them because of the intensity of Israeli fire," he said by telephone, using an e-sim that can connect to outside networks and declining to give a name fearing Israeli reprisal.

In Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, medics said 12 Palestinians had been killed and dozens were wounded, while in Rafah in the south, they said an Israeli air strike left at least four people dead.

Israel said it had operated against "terrorist" targets.

Nearly19,000 Palestinians have been killed and thousands are feared to be buried in the rubble since Israel began to pound Gaza on October 7.

Israel's military said on Sunday that 121 soldiers had been killed since the ground campaign began on Oct 27, when tanks and infantry began to push into Gaza's cities and refugee camps.

In Khan Younis in southern Gaza, residents reported hearing Israeli planes and tanks bombing and shelling and the sound of rocket-propelled grenades, apparently fired by Hamas fighters.

Medics said Israeli forces had shelled the courtyard of the city's Nasser hospital and surrounding areas, with a new air strike on a school there on Sunday morning.

In the southern town of Rafah, people rushed to rescue families trapped under the rubble of a building that housed dozens of people, including some from the north who had followed Israeli army warnings to head south to avoid ground operations.

Mahmoud Jarbou', who lives nearby, said the sound of the explosion was "as powerful as an earthquake".

"We were sitting in the house when suddenly shrapnel fell on us and people were screaming and streaming out into the street."