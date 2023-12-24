Israeli strikes kill 201 in Gaza in 24 hours

Says Palestinian health ministry; new evacuation order asks residents to move for security; UN says ‘nowhere is safe’

Palestinians wept and prayed for their dead yesterday after fresh Israeli strikes followed a UN Security Council resolution that demanded more aid be allowed into Gaza but did not call for an immediate halt to fighting.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip reported 18 people killed in a strike on a house at the central Nuseirat refugee camp, and said other targets were hit up and down the Gaza Strip, reports AFP.

The Palestinian health ministry issued a statement saying at least 201 Palestinians have been killed and 368 others injured in Gaza over the past 24 hours.

Since October 7, the total death toll of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in the impoverished strip has reached 20,258 people, with 53,688 more injured, the statement added, according to Reuters.

Yesterday's bombardments came after the Security Council approved a resolution demanding "immediate, safe and unhindered" deliveries of life-saving aid be rushed to Gaza "at scale".

It also called for creation of "conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities," but did not seek an immediate end to combat.

Members had wrangled for days over the wording.

At Washington's insistence, they toned down some provisions and avoided calling for a ceasefire.

It is still unclear what, if any, impact the vote will have on the ground where Palestinians have been forced into crowded shelters or tents, struggling to find food, fuel, water and medical care.

Israel has repeatedly told Palestinians to make their way to areas in the tiny territory it says are safe, but even when they do residents say they still have been bombarded.

Many Gazans have been forced to move multiple times.

On Friday thousands fled central Gaza after an army evacuation order. It warned residents of Bureij, a refugee camp established about 70 years ago, to move "for their own security" towards Deir al-Balah city further south.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said the latest evacuation order would affect more than 150,000 people.

"The Israeli army just orders people to move into areas where there are ongoing air strikes," Thomas White, UNRWA's Gaza director, wrote on social media.

"People in Gaza are people. They are not pieces on a checkerboard -- many have already been displaced several times," Thomas White wrote.

