Israeli strikes kill 166 in Christmas bloodshed

Say Gaza officials; large number of people still under rubble; Pope Francis laments ‘futile logic of war’

At a funeral in Gaza yesterday, a line of Palestinians touched white shrouds containing the bodies of at least 70 people who Palestinian health officials said were killed by an Israeli airstrike targeting Maghazi in the centre of the besieged strip.

It came after one of the enclave's deadliest nights in the 11-week-old battle between Israel and Hamas. One man hugged a dead child and others were hysterical.

"The strikes were at 2. The walls and the curtains fell on us," said one man. "I reached down to my four-year-old child but all I found were rocks."

Strikes that began hours before midnight persisted throughout the day. Palestinian media said Israel stepped up air and ground shelling in central Gaza with local residents saying they had lived one of their worst nights since the war began.

Health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra said many of those killed at Maghazi were women and children. Eight others were killed as Israeli planes and tanks carried out dozens of air strikes on houses and roads in nearby al-Bureij and al-Nusseirat, health officials said.

In total, at least 166 Palestinians were killed in Gaza in the past 24 hours and 384 others injured, the Gaza health ministry said yesterday.

At least 20,674 people, mostly women and children, have been killed and 54,536 injured since the Israeli offensive began on October 7, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The Palestinian Red Crescent published footage of wounded residents being transported to hospitals. It said Israeli warplanes were bombing main roads, hindering the passage of ambulances and emergency vehicles.

In his Christmas message yesterday, Pope Francis lamented that Jesus' message of peace was being drowned out by the "futile logic of war" in the very land where he was born.

Clergy cancelled celebrations in Bethlehem, the Israeli-occupied Palestinian West Bank city where Christian tradition says Jesus was born in a stable 2,000 years ago.

At a hospital in the city, Fadi Sayegh -- whose family has previously received permits to travel to Bethlehem for celebrations -- said he would not be celebrating Christmas this year.

"There is no joy. No Christmas tree, no decorations, no family dinner, no celebrations," he said while undergoing dialysis. "I pray for this war to be over soon."

Palestinian Christians held a candle-lit Christmas vigil in Bethlehem with hymns and prayers for peace in Gaza, instead of the usual celebrations.

Diplomatic efforts, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, on a new ceasefire in Gaza have yielded little public progress, although Washington described the talks last week as "very serious."

Islamic Jihad said a delegation led by its exiled leader Ziad al-Nakhlala was in Cairo on Sunday.

Hamas said they would not discuss any release of hostages unless Israel ends its war in Gaza, while the Israelis say they are willing to discuss only a pause in fighting.