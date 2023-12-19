Israeli strikes kill 110 in north Gaza

Says the enclave’s health ministry as international calls for ceasefire grow

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 110 Palestinians had been killed since Sunday in Israeli strikes on a northern part of the territory.

In a brief statement, the ministry said "there were 50 martyrs in occupation strikes on houses in Jabalia," bringing the number of deaths to 110 in the area.

Israel faced mounting international pressure over the rising civilian death toll and destruction of hospitals in Gaza, as it pressed on with its war against Hamas in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The United Nations Security Council was set to vote yesterday on a new resolution calling for an "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities" in Gaza.

More than 54 bodies arrived at al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli warplanes targeted the neighbourhoods of Sabra, Sheikh Radwan, and Remal in Gaza City, reports Al Jazeera online.

At least 19,453 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza since October 7, according to the health ministry.

The bombardment has left much of Gaza in ruins. The United Nations estimates that 1.9 million Palestinians – or about 85 percent of the population – have been displaced by the war, and warns of a "breakdown of civil order".

"I would not be surprised if people start dying of hunger, or a combination of hunger, disease, weak immunity," said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces shot dead four Palestinians in a refugee camp yesterday, the Palestinian health ministry said, taking the toll in the occupied territory to over 300 during the Gaza war.

Mohammad Samir Milhem, 17, his brother Hikmat, 24, and Yazan Khatib, 20, were shot in the head by Israeli troops in the Al-Fara camp near Tubas, the ministry said. Rashed Habib al-Aydi, 17, was shot in the chest.

In signs of the wider ramifications of the conflict, a "possible explosion" struck a key shipping lane off Yemen yesterday, two maritime agencies said, the latest incident in the vital waterway threatened by Huthi rebel attacks.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations issued a warning of a potential explosion striking near a vessel passing through the Bab al-Mandeb strait that separates the Arabian Peninsula from the Horn of Africa.

"The captain reported... the 'explosion' occurring two nautical miles off one of the vessel's quarters while it was transiting," said maritime security firm Ambrey.

The incident took place as Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrived in Bahrain, home base of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, as part of a Middle East tour that will also take him to Qatar.