Israeli strikes hit Hezbollah’s main bastion

Missile explodes next to Beirut airport; Hezbollah fires at military base near Tel Aviv

A destroyed building in a neighbourhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs after Israeli strikes. Hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces continued in Lebanon yesterday. Photo: Reuters

40 more Lebanese killed around Baalbek

Four UN peacekeepers hurt in Israeli strikes in Sidon

Thousands of militants ready to fight: Hezbollah

Israel conducted air strikes on Hezbollah's main bastion in south Beirut yesterday, with one raid hitting an area near Lebanon's only international airport.

The pre-dawn raids came after Hezbollah claimed a slew of attacks on Israel, including a missile strike targeting a military base near Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport.

Also later on Wednesday, the health ministry said Israeli strikes on the Bekaa Valley and the densely populated ancient city of Baalbek in east Lebanon, where Hezbollah holds sway, killed 40 people.

Four UN peacekeepers were wounded in another Israeli air strike in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon that also killed three civilians, the Lebanese army said yesterday.

The strike near the Beirut airport caused heavy damage to a heater factory warehouse, an AFP photographer reported.

Transport Minister Ali Hamie said the airport continued to operate as normal, with planes taking off and landing with no issue. The raid caused minor damage to some of the airport's buildings, including flag carrier Middle East Airlines' premises.

The terminal building was safe, an airport official told AFP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media.

While some in Lebanon had hoped Tuesday's US presidential election might offer a reprieve, Hezbollah's leader said in a speech broadcast later on Wednesday that the vote would have no bearing on the future of the conflict.

He also warned that Hezbollah had tens of thousands of trained militants ready to fight, and that nowhere in Israel was "off-limits" to attacks.

Israel's airports authority said Wednesday that operations at its main airport near commercial hub Tel Aviv were not affected after Hezbollah claimed it fired missiles at a military base nearby.

In Lebanon, the overnight strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs were so intense many residents of the city were unable to sleep.

"We've had to flee our homes several times. Sometimes we sleep in the car," said Ramzi Zaiter, a resident of south Beirut. "Death has become a matter of luck. We can either die or survive."

Since September 23, more than 2,600 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, according to Health Minister Firass Abiad.

Many in Lebanon and beyond had been awaiting the result of the US election to gauge whether there was any hope the war could end soon.

But Hezbollah's Qassem said in his speech: "We don't base our expectations for a halt of the aggression on political developments."

For its part, Hezbollah's main backer Iran said yesterday Trump's election win could be a chance for the United States to reassess past "wrong policies".