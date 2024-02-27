Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill 2 Hezbollah members

Israel struck Hezbollah targets near the city of Baalbek yesterday, killing two group members, security sources said, the first such attack on Lebanon's east since hostilities began after the Gaza invasion. The Israeli army said the strikes targeted Hezbollah air defence systems in retaliation for the Iran-backed group downing one of its drones in south Lebanon earlier yesterday. "Two Hezbollah members were killed in the Israeli strikes near Baalbek," a security official in Lebanon told AFP. Another security source confirmed the toll. Earlier Monday, one of the sources had said Israeli strikes hit a building used by Hezbollah in a Baalbek suburb, and a warehouse near Baalbek belonging to the Shiite Muslim group. Both sources requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the press. The Israeli army said it struck Hezbollah "aerial defence" sites in the Bekaa valley in response "to the launch of a surface-to-air missile" which downed the Israeli drone. It was the first Israeli attack on Hezbollah outside Lebanon's south since Israel's attack on Gaza began.