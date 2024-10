Smoke fumes cover a neighbourhood of Beirut's southern suburbs near one of the runways of Beirut International Airport following an Israeli airstrike on on October 19, 2024. Photo: AFP

Two Israeli air strikes targeted south Beirut on Sunday after the Israeli army warned civilians to evacuate the stronghold of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, state media said.

"Enemy (Israeli) airplanes carried out two strikes this morning on Beirut's southern suburbs, one of them hitting a residential building in Haret Hreik" near a mosque and a hospital, the National News Agency reported.