Israeli strike kills 3 journos in Lebanon

Beirut brands the strike a ‘war crime’; Blinken sees urgent need for diplomatic resolution

Hezbollah announces more rocket attacks on Israel

Israel says five of its soldiers killed in south Lebanon

Lebanese health minister says 55 hospitals attacked

An Israeli strike killed at least three journalists and wounded several others as they slept in guesthouses in southern Lebanon yesterday, Lebanon's health ministry said, in what Beirut declared a "war crime".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was an urgency to get a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Lebanon, a day after he said Washington did not want to see a protracted campaign there by its ally Israel.

Beirut authorities say the offensive has killed more than 2,500 people and displaced more than 1.2 million people, the majority of them over the last month, creating a humanitarian crisis.

"We have a sense of real urgency in getting to a diplomatic resolution and the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, such that there can be real security along border between Israel and Lebanon," Blinken said in London.

He said it was important so "people at both sides of the border can have the confidence to... return to their homes".

The journalists killed were camera operator Ghassan Najjar and engineer Mohamed Reda of the pro-Iranian news outlet Al-Mayadeen and camera operator Wissam Qassem, who worked for Hezbollah's Al-Manar, the outlets said in separate statements.

They had been staying in the southern town of Hasbaya when it was hit around 3:00 am. The town, inhabited by both Muslims and Christians, had not previously been targeted.

Five journalists have been killed in previous Israeli strikes while reporting on the conflict in Lebanon, including Reuters visual journalist Issam Abdallah on October 13, 2023. Another four were killed at home over the last month, according to the Samir Kassir Foundation, a press freedom organisation.

"This is a war crime," Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary said. At least 18 journalists from six media outlets, including Sky News, Al-Jazeera and Lebanese broadcasters, were using the guesthouses.

Israel has used airstrikes to pound southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley and Beirut's southern suburbs, while its ground forces have also gone into southern Lebanon to target Hezbollah.

Israel said five soldiers had been killed in combat in southern Lebanon, after announcing on Thursday the deaths of five others.

Hezbollah has kept up rocket attacks despite painful blows, including the killing of its Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and numerous other top commanders.

The group said yesterday it had fired more rockets into Israel, targeting a military base south of Haifa.

Lebanon's Health Minister Firas Abiad said his ministry had recorded 55 attacks on hospitals, 36 of which were targeted directly. "During these attacks 12 were killed in these hospitals and 60 were injured," he said.