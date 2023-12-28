Israeli PM no different from Hitler

Says Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was no different from Adolf Hitler and likened Israel's attacks on Gaza to the treatment of Jewish people by the Nazis.

Nato member Turkey, which supports a two-state solution to the conflict, has criticised Israel's air and ground assault on Gaza.

Sharpening his rhetoric, Erdogan said Turkey would welcome academics facing persecution for their views on Gaza conflict, adding Western countries supporting Israel were complicit in what he called war crimes.

"They used to speak ill of Hitler. What difference do you have from Hitler? They are going to make us miss Hitler. Is what this Netanyahu is doing any less than what Hitler did? It is not," Erdogan said.